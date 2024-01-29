Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF soldiers with the 98th Division uncovered a Hamas terrorist command center in a tunnel beneath one of the unlikeliest places: the Bani Suheila town cemetery in the heart of Khan Younis. LTC Barak, operations officer with the 98th Division, described what they found.

While investigating the tunnel, Israeli forces found explosives, sliding doors and blast-proof doors, while also eliminating terrorists who were inside.

Inside the tunnel route, the forces located an office from which a Khan Younis Brigade battalion commander managed the attack on October 7th.



Forces also discovered an operations room, a command and control center and the living quarters of senior officials of the Hamas terrorist organization. The tunnel was also used by Hamas to command their attacks against IDF forces both above and below ground.

The tunnel was part of a complex underground labyrinth, about a kilometer long (nearly a mile) and 20 meters (66 feet) deep.

Take a look at the drone footage of the tunnel route through the cemetery.

The tunnel was demolished by forces from the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit after a thorough search by the soldiers, who also collected intelligence.