Photo Credit: Hamad Almaat / Flash 90

Two IDF soldiers were wounded at around 8 am Monday morning in a rocket attack launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

Both soldiers were taken to a nearby hospital and were reported to be in good condition.

Advertisement





Hezbollah claimed that it had fired Burkan rockets in the attack, aimed at the Biranit military base on Israel’s northern border.

Burkan rockets, with a range of about 10 kilometers (6 miles), carry heavy warheads of up to 500 kg (1,102 pounds) of explosive material. The short range of the rocket makes it difficult to intercept using the Iron Dome aerial defense system, and poses a real threat because it causes considerable damage to the target.

“Besides an offensive option, i.e., destroying the Burkan launch trucks, another viable option for intercepting the rocket is with a laser cannon, which launches a powerful beam of light at the target in fractions of a second, “cooks” critical parts of the rocket while in flight, and causes both structural failure and its falling far from its target,” according to the Institute for National Security Studies (NSS) at Tel Aviv University.

“To be sure, the success of interception using a powerful laser beam depends on environmental conditions without pollution, cloudiness, or rain. Yet in any case, the IDF has ways of dealing with this weapon both on the offensive level (similar to dealing with anti-tank missile launch teams) and on the defensive level.”

Burkan rockets are produced by Hezbollah and are based on the Iranian Falaq-1 missiles.

Also during the morning hours, Hezbollah said it fired Falaq-1 missiles at Israeli soldiers near “Jal Al-Alam” on the border near the southern Lebanese town of Naqoura.

Shortly after 12 noon, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket attacks on the northern Israeli town of Metula and on the IDF’s Metat base.

Later in the day, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for an attack on IDF soldiers near the Zarit military base. The terror group said it used “appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.”

In response to the attacks, IDF soldiers struck the sources of the fire in addition to other targets in Lebanon.

IDF fighter jets bombed two Hezbollah military sites near Yaroun, in southern Lebanon, and ground forces struck a launch site used to fire at northern Israel. Two people were killed in the attack on Hezbollah in Yaroun.

Hezbollah deliberately embeds its military infrastructure in civilian areas, using Lebanese civilians as human shields for its terrorist activity, in the same manner as its fellow Iranian proxies, the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations in Gaza.