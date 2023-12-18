Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

(TPS) Israeli forces found 5 million shekels ($1.4 million) inside the Jabaliya residence of a senior Hamas terrorist, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday.

The money was located in suitcases, along with a cache of weapons, the army added.

Advertisement





Israel’s war against Hamas, sparked by the terror group’s attack on the Jewish state on Oct. 7, continued on Monday, with the IDF striking more than 150 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, from the air, sea and land.

The IDF’s 646th Paratrooper Brigade attacked terrorist infrastructure on Sunday, locating weapons, explosives and RPG-type rockets and combat equipment.

A stockpile of mortars and ammunition was found in a basement at the same site. In addition, the forces located and destroyed shafts and pits in the area used for firing rockets at Israeli territory.

A terrorist cell was eliminated by an attack helicopter in the Khan Yunis area.

Israeli Navy forces struck Hamas targets in support of ground forces.

Hamas Officials Meet in Turkey

Senior Hamas officials held a secret summit in Turkey last week, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Attending the meeting were Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and former Hamas chairman Khaled Mashal, according to the reports.

The meeting took place in Turkey because the country was considered safe enough for the terror leaders to meet. Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has orders to assassinate the terror group’s leadership anywhere in the world.

According to the reports, the purpose of the meeting in Turkey was to coordinate the terror group’s next steps.

Also reportedly discussed was the Lebanese arena of the conflict and the possibility of negotiating another hostage-for-terrorist deal in exchange for a pause in fighting.

Aborted Strikes Due to Civilians

The IDF on Monday published a video compilation of aerial strikes in the Gaza Strip that were aborted because of the presence of civilians in the target area, including children.

“Hamas sees civilian death as a strategy, we see it as a tragedy, which is why we use many measures to try and minimize the civilian harm and suffering. That is the tragic reality in this war that Hamas started,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in an English-language video message.

“We warn civilians before attacks, whenever possible. We also recommend civilians to temporarily move away from areas of intense fighting,” Hagari continued.

“Our intent is to defeat Hamas and secure the release of our hostages. The tragic suffering of civilians in Gaza is not our intent,” he said.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.