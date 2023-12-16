Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

IDF Chief of Staff LTC Herzi Halevi took responsibility in a video statement Saturday night for the deaths of three Israeli hostages after IDF soldiers tragically mistook them for Hamas terrorists during an encounter in Gaza.

Here’s the Chief of Staff’s statement in full:

“The incident in which IDF soldiers accidentally killed Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz, and Samer El-Talalka, may their memories be a blessing, is a difficult and painful event.

“The three hostages, who survived seventy days of hell, moved toward IDF soldiers and were killed by our forces’ fire.

“There is nothing that the IDF soldiers and their commanders in the Gaza Strip want more than to rescue the hostages alive. In this case, we were not successful. We feel the deep sorrow of the families for the death of the hostages.

“The IDF, and I as its commander, are responsible for what happened, and we will do everything to prevent such incidents from recurring in future combat.

“I put myself in the shoes of the soldier in Shejaiya, after days of hard fighting, close-range encounters, and confrontations with terrorists dressed in civilian clothing that use various deceptive methods. He needs to be alert and prepared for any threat.

“A split second decision could be a life or death decision. I think the three hostages did everything possible so that we would understand – they moved around shirtless so that we wouldn’t suspect them of carrying explosives and they held a white cloth, but the tension overcame all of the above.

“The shooting at the hostages was against the rules of engagement. It is forbidden to shoot at someone who raises a white flag and seeks to surrender. However, this shooting was carried out during combat and under pressure.

“We completed an initial review of the event immediately after it took place, in such a way that allows us to learn lessons during combat and to pass them on to the forces that continue to fight in the field.

“We notified the families of the difficult findings and transparently published them to the public.

“There may be additional cases in which hostages escape or are abandoned during combat, and we have the duty and responsibility to rescue them alive.

“The fighting is what brings about the opportunities to return the hostages home.

“Our soldiers have been fighting for seventy days in Gaza and on other fronts, with bravery and a determination to protect our home.

“In a single moment, the complexity of our justified war in Gaza has been demonstrated.

“We entered into our fight in order to dismantle the enemy across the border, and to bring home our men and women being held hostage. Without this determined fighting, we will not be able to bring back the hostages and and return security to the border communities.

“We must continue to fight courageously, without losing sight of our objectives.”