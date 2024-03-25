Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces have uncovered a huge amount of weapons stashed inside the MRI complex and the maternity ward at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, in addition to having eliminated multiple terrorists in close-quarter combat.

As part of the activity led by the 162nd Division in the Shifa hospital, troops from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit engaged and eliminated armed terrorists in multiple close-quarter encounters.

The forces cleared several buildings inside the hospital, and located many weapons that were hidden inside various medical devices in the MRI complex as well as on the rooftop of the hospital.

Speaking from inside Shifa Hospital, Commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, LTC Naor Bublil said in a statement the MRI room were transformed into shelters for Gaza civilians — but the terrorists hid among them.

In the same complex, IDF fighters discovered a room that connected with a back entrance that could make it easy for terrorists to escape as necessary.

Weapons found in the complex included 81 mm mortars, 60 mm mortars, grenades, cartridges, guns and AK-47 “Kashnikov” assault rifles, in addition to computers, filming equipment and cameras. The weaponry was found on the roof, in slicks below ground, and in the bathrooms.

In addition, the troops located many weapons hidden inside the maternity ward, including Kalashnikovs, grenades, explosives, mortars and magazines. During the searches, the troops encountered a number of armed terrorists, responded with fire and eliminated them.