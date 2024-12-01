Photo Credit: IDF

An Israeli Air Force aircraft struck a terror squad near the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin early Sunday.

The air strike was carried out on a four-man terror cell traveling in a vehicle in the village of Zik, south of Jenin, according to Arab media.

Overnight, IDF troops were deployed to measure the home of Samir Muhammad Ahmad Hussein, a Hamas terrorist who attacked an Israeli public bus on Friday near the city of Ariel.

Hussein’s home in the Palestinian Authority village of Einabus, near Shechem, was mapped out in preparation for possible future demolition, the IDF said.

It is standard Israeli policy to demolish the homes of terrorists who attempt to murder Israelis, or succeed in doing so, following a legal process which enables the terrorist’s family to appeal the order.

