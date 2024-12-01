Photo Credit: IDF
Israeli forces mapping a terrorist's home ahead of possible demolition.

An Israeli Air Force aircraft struck a terror squad near the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin early Sunday.

The air strike was carried out on a four-man terror cell traveling in a vehicle in the village of Zik, south of Jenin, according to Arab media.

Advertisement


Overnight, IDF troops were deployed to measure the home of Samir Muhammad Ahmad Hussein, a Hamas terrorist who attacked an Israeli public bus on Friday near the city of Ariel.

Hussein’s home in the Palestinian Authority village of Einabus, near Shechem, was mapped out in preparation for possible future demolition, the IDF said.

It is standard Israeli policy to demolish the homes of terrorists who attempt to murder Israelis, or succeed in doing so, following a legal process which enables the terrorist’s family to appeal the order.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDementia Diary – Chapter 111
Next articleThe H-Word UNRWA’s Philippe Lazzarini Dare Not Mention
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR