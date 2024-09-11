Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces, Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence forces and Israeli Border Police forces are continuing the massive counterterrorism clean up targeting Palestinian Authority terrorist nests known as Operation Summer Camps.

The forces conducted operations early Wednesday in the area of Tulkarem, eliminating one armed terrorist and targeting several others, along with locating and dismantling an explosives laboratory, an observational situation room, and a weapons manufacturing workshop.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned recently that Palestinian Authority terrorists in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley have started receiving generous financial and military support from Iran.

IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Prison Service forces have been operating since Tuesday night to thwart terror in the area of Tubas and Tammun, as part of the operation in northern Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

An Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated a five-man terrorist cell armed with explosives “who posed a threat to the forces,” the IDF said.

The forces also confiscated weapons, dismantled explosives and shot several terrorists in an exchange of gunfire. No IDF injuries were reported.

In Tubas, the forces found a vehicle rigged with explosives and a remote control system, which they dismantled. Several arrests were made.

In two additional counterterrorism operations in the town of Beit Ummar and elsewhere in Judea, five wanted individuals were apprehended, a drone was confiscated, and dozens of suspects were questioned as well.

