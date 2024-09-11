Photo Credit: Pixabay

Canada, a member state in the United Kingdom, has followed the example of Britain and this summer suspended 30 export permits for arms sales to Israel, it was announced Tuesday.

The Ottawa government also canceled a contract with the Canadian arm of Virginia-based General Dynamics, which produces ammunition for the Israel Defense Forces.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly told reporters that Canada will not allow Canadian-made ammunition to be sold or shipped to other countries for resale to Israel.

“We will not have any form of arms, or parts of arms, be sent to Gaza. Period. How they’re being sent and where they’re being sent is irrelevant. And so therefore, my position is clear, the position of the government is clear, and we’re in contact with General Dynamics,” Joly told reporters on the sidelines of a caucus retreat of her governing Liberal Party.

The announcement throws a monkey wrench into a plan by the United States to supply the IDF with 120mm high explosive mortar cartridges and related equipment that was part of a $61.1 million deal to provide ordnance and military equipment to Israel.

The ammunition that was to be provided under that agreement is produced by General Dynamics in Quebec.

“Less than a week after six hostages were brutally murdered following more than 300 days in Hamas captivity, and while hundreds of thousands of Israelis remain displaced by Hezbollah’s relentless bombing in the north, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly continues to proclaim Israel’s right to self-defense — just not with Canada’s support,” the Ottawa-based Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday in response.

“This decision marks a disturbing shift. Canada, once a steadfast ally of the Jewish state, now risks becoming complicit in the ongoing assault against it,” the group said.

“While Minister Joly may seek favor in the looming leadership race, it comes at the expense of Canada’s principles and moral standing.”

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced earlier this month that Britain would cancel 30 out 350 military export licenses. The ban affects the export of aircraft, drones, helicopters and ground targeting equipment.

“It is with regret that I inform the House (of Commons, lower house of parliament) today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law,” Lammy told parliament in announcing the decision.

“We recognize, of course, Israel’s need to defend itself against security threats, but we are deeply worried by the methods that Israel’s employed, and by reports of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure particularly,” he said.

The data on civilian casualties in Gaza used by the international community — including the United Nations and Britain — are provided by the Hamas-run government and have been proven to be deliberately inflated to maximize global sympathy.

