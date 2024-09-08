Photo Credit: Avichay Adraee / IDF / X

Israeli forces have uncovered evidence in the Palestinian Authority of the same kind of early childhood indoctrination that has transformed Gaza children into budding Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

“This video was found during our military operation in the Tulkarem area,” IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a post on the X social media platform this weekend.

تم العثور على هذا الفيديو خلال عمليتنا العسكرية في منطقة طولكرم. أطفال صغار يشاركون في ما يعتقد أنها مسرحية داخل روضة أطفالهم. هذا الفيديو أغضبني !

عن أي جيل يتحدث هذا الفيديو من طولكرم.. جيل مثقف؟ جيل متعلم؟ جيل يفكر بالمستقبل؟ تمعنوا بالفيديو جيدًا: شاهدوا كيف يقتلون… pic.twitter.com/xAGa7eO1vC — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 7, 2024

In a video found by IDF soldiers in Tulkarem during Operation Summer Camps, young kindergarten children are apparently acting as “terrorist heroes” with toy guns under the enthusiastic direction of their female teacher.

“Young children are taking part in what is believed to be a play inside their kindergarten,” Adraee explains in Arabic in an accompanying video message.

“This video made me angry!

“What generation is this video from Tulkarem talking about? An educated generation? An educated generation? A generation that thinks about the future?

“Look at the video carefully: see how they kill the innocence of childhood,” he urges.

“This is what terrorism is doing in Jenin, Tulkarem, Nablus (Shechem) and elsewhere,” he warns.

“What a shame.”

