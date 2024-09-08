Photo Credit: Avichay Adraee / IDF / X
Gaza-style early childhood terror training in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem.

Israeli forces have uncovered evidence in the Palestinian Authority of the same kind of early childhood indoctrination that has transformed Gaza children into budding Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

“This video was found during our military operation in the Tulkarem area,” IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a post on the X social media platform this weekend.

Advertisement


In a video found by IDF soldiers in Tulkarem during Operation Summer Camps, young kindergarten children are apparently acting as “terrorist heroes” with toy guns under the enthusiastic direction of their female teacher.

“Young children are taking part in what is believed to be a play inside their kindergarten,” Adraee explains in Arabic in an accompanying video message.

“This video made me angry!

“What generation is this video from Tulkarem talking about? An educated generation? An educated generation? A generation that thinks about the future?

“Look at the video carefully: see how they kill the innocence of childhood,” he urges.

“This is what terrorism is doing in Jenin, Tulkarem, Nablus (Shechem) and elsewhere,” he warns.

“What a shame.”

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMagen Herut, J-Force Protecting Jewish Students at University of Toronto
Next articleMuseums Must Be Fully Historically Accurate, And We Need To Speak Out When They’re Not
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR