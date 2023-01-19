Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Two Palestinian Authority Arabs, including a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist commander, were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to the Israeli military and Palestinian media.

Israeli forces engaged the terrorists after coming under heavy fire during a counter-terror operation in the northern Samaria city, according to the IDF.

Advertisement





Palestinian Authority media identified the casualties as Adham Jabareen, 28, and Jawad Bawaqta, 57. Jabareen was identified as a PIJ commander; Bawaqta was killed while providing first aid to the terrorist, according to the reports.

An IDF soldier was lightly injured during the exchange and evacuated to hospital for treatment.

"שובר גלים" לוחמי צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב פעלו הלילה למעצר עשרה מבוקשים ברחבי יהודה ושומרון ובמרחב חטיבת הבקעה והעמקים, בין היתר בכפרים חרמלה, עיזריה, ואדי פארעה ובעיר חברון>> pic.twitter.com/FEEM1s02aE — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 19, 2023

The IDF added that explosive devices were also thrown at the forces, who confiscated M-16 rifles, bomb-making equipment and ammunition during the operation.

One person was arrested in Jenin on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, while at least nine others were detained in operations across Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF.