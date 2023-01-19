Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Israeli forces conduct a counterterror operation near Jenin, Dec. 1, 2022.

Two Palestinian Authority Arabs, including a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist commander, were killed in clashes with Israeli troops in Jenin on Thursday morning, according to the Israeli military and  Palestinian media.

Israeli forces engaged the terrorists after coming under heavy fire during a counter-terror operation in the northern Samaria city, according to the IDF.

Advertisement


Palestinian Authority media identified the casualties as Adham Jabareen, 28, and Jawad Bawaqta, 57. Jabareen was identified as a PIJ commander; Bawaqta was killed while providing first aid to the terrorist, according to the reports.

An IDF soldier was lightly injured during the exchange and evacuated to hospital for treatment.

The IDF added that explosive devices were also thrown at the forces, who confiscated M-16 rifles, bomb-making equipment and ammunition during the operation.

One person was arrested in Jenin on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, while at least nine others were detained in operations across Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOne Lonely Little Guy Going Up Against…
Next articleRussian Ambassador: Moscow Pleased with Israel’s Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS)
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR