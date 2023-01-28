Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi / TPS
Gazans celebrate deaths and injuries to Jews in two vicious terror attacks that took place in Jerusalem. January 28, 2023

Palestinian Authority Arabs took to the streets Saturday night to celebrate the deaths of seven Jewish Israelis and wounding of at least five others in two terror attacks carried out in Jerusalem over the Sabbath.

Crowds danced and clapped and cheered in the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin, a terrorist hotbed where Israeli military forces have repeatedly carried out arrest operations over the past eight months in efforts to prevent more terror attacks on Israelis.

Similar celebrations took place in Bethlehem, Shechem, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem – as they do nearly every time Jews are killed by Arab terrorists.

