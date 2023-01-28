Photo Credit: Majdi Fathi / TPS

Palestinian Authority Arabs took to the streets Saturday night to celebrate the deaths of seven Jewish Israelis and wounding of at least five others in two terror attacks carried out in Jerusalem over the Sabbath.

Sick Palestinians in Jenin celebrate the terror attack on a Jerusalem synagogue last night in which 7 Jews were murdered. In Gaza, Jenin, Bethlehem, Nablus and East Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/JPZscJeVUG — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) January 28, 2023

Crowds danced and clapped and cheered in the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin, a terrorist hotbed where Israeli military forces have repeatedly carried out arrest operations over the past eight months in efforts to prevent more terror attacks on Israelis.

After a terror attack on a synagogue in Jerusalem in which 7 people were killed tonight, this is what the streets of Gaza looked like: celebrating the death of innocent civilians who were slaughtered because they were Jews. pic.twitter.com/NWpqp3OgN7 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) January 27, 2023

Similar celebrations took place in Bethlehem, Shechem, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem – as they do nearly every time Jews are killed by Arab terrorists.