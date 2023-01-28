Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of Israel’s political-security cabinet on Saturday night in the wake of two vicious terrorist attacks that took place over this Sabbath in Jerusalem.

One of the attacks was carried out by a 13-year-old Arab boy in the City of David. The second was carried out hours earlier outside a synagogue in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

A senior Israeli official familiar with the matter told Walla! News on Saturday night that the cabinet will discuss loosening weapons license regulations to allow for more people to carry a gun and will also put forward a law to deport the families of terrorists.

The prime minister urged Israelis in a brief statement Saturday night “not to take the law into their own hands,” adding, “For that, we have an army and police who receive instructions from the cabinet.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued his own statement Saturday night, writing in a tweet, “This [happened] on our watch, and is our responsibility.

“We have promised an uncompromising fight against terrorism and security for the citizens of Israel, and with God’s help we will do so.

“Test time has come. We will meet the challenge with God’s help.

Condolences to the families of the murdered and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded; a big hug to the security forces . . . and a prayer to the Creator of the World to grant us success.”