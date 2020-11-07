Photo Credit: Wissam Hashlamon / Flash 90

Authorities in Belgium have condemned Israel’s demolition of four houses in Judea and Samaria (southern Hebron), claiming the infrastructure was built with Belgian funding as part of the humanitarian aid the country donated to the Palestinian Authority, according to a report by the Hebrew-language newspaper Israel Hayom.

“Our country is asking Israel for compensation for this destruction,” Belgium said.

Belgium supports the infrastructure projects because, the Brussels government claims, they “meet urgent humanitarian needs and are always carried out in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

As a member of the UN Security Council, Belgium has on several occasions expressed great concern about the increase in the number of demolitions in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas in Judea.

Israel demolishes Arab houses in Judea and Samaria in the case of illegal construction having been carried out, when an attempt is made to illegally establish a new outpost, as also happens with Jewish Israelis, whose homes are also demolished, and in the case of a Palestinian Authority terrorist who has murdered an Israeli citizen. Legal court proceedings take place prior to the demolition and Arab families are provided with notice and time to file appeals in the court.

“We reiterate that the demolition of infrastructure and housing in the West Bank is contrary to international humanitarian law, and in particular to the Geneva Convention,” the Belgian government said in a statement.

“We call on the Israeli authorities to stop the demolition of humanitarian aid.”