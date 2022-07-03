Photo Credit: COGAT

The IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) who serves as liaison between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, has added entry permits for PA citizens who have booked flights for the upcoming Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, to be marked this year from July 9 to 13.

Eid al-Adhd, the second and most important holiday in Islam, marks the willingness of Abraham (Ibrahim)’s to sacrifice his son to show his obedience to God’s (Allah) command. In Islam, it is Ismail who was nearly sacrificed, rather than Isaac as is written in the Torah and believed in the Jewish faith.

COGAT has issued 500 permits for those flying abroad from Ben Gurion International Airport and 200 more for those heading to Eilat, where it is possible to cross the border into Jordan.

An additional 400 entry permits were issued for Gaza Arabs who want to visit Jerusalem. Men ages 55 and older, and women ages 50 and older, are eligible for the permits.

Another 500 entry permits were also issued for Gaza residents to visit first-degree relatives in Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“We emphasize that the issuance of all permits, both for residents of the Judea and Samaria area, and residents of the Gaza Strip, will be subject to security evaluations,” COGAT said.

COGAT announced Sunday that the Reihan, Gilboa and Allenby Bridge crossings with Jordan will operate for extended hours.