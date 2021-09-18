Photo Credit: PA. Prime Minister's Office/Twitter
Germany’s representative to Ramallah Oliver Owcza with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

Germany and the Palestinian Authority have signed a 100 million euro ($117 million) cooperation agreement that will see German investment in areas under P.A. control.

The donation will finance “sustainable economic development in [Palestine] over the next two years,” according to P.A. Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

“We hope our friends in Germany, the European Union and the international community will help put pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem,” he added.

Germany’s representative to Ramallah Oliver Owcza praised the bilateral relations between his country and the Palestinians, reiterating German support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

