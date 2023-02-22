Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israeli security forces on Wednesday morning surrounded a house in the Shechem Kasbah that served as a shelter for the Islamic Jihad and the Lion’s Den terror group, whose members killed Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch last October. The Israeli force ordered the terrorists inside the house to come out.

כוחות מיוחדים פועלים בקסבה בשכם. לפי דיווחים פלסטיניים, במקום היו חילופי ירי@ItayBlumental @guy_telaviv pic.twitter.com/gJ7DYt38tE — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 22, 2023

Advertisement





The PA Health Ministry said two terrorists who had been critically wounded by IDF gunfire have died in a hospital in Shechem, while 37 others are being treated for bullet wounds. Of those, five are said to be in critical condition with bullet wounds to the back and belly.

WAFA reported that a large army force raided the old city of Shechem at a peak business hour, and surrounded a house in the Kasbah while shooting heavily. Local terrorists confronted the soldiers, who fired tear gas and shock grenades at the attackers. Arab sources also claimed the soldiers fired two rockets at the house.

Fatah in Shechem announced that its men were conducting “fierce exchanges of fire” with the Israeli forces. The besieged terrorists shouted from the house that they are “not afraid to become martyrs,” and the Israeli forces entered the building where they were barricading themselves.