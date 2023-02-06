Photo Credit: IDF

The IDF eliminated overnight Monday the terrorist squad that carried out a shooting attack two weeks ago on Mi Casa restaurant in Almog Junction near Jericho. Security forces encountered the squad in the Akkat Jaber refugee camp outside Jericho. Security officials reported at least five dead gunmen, including two terrorists from the attack, and three seriously wounded. The IDF force retrieved the bodies of the dead and Israel is holding them.

Last month, two terrorists opened fire on diners at the restaurant at Almog junction in the northern Dead Sea and escaped. There were no casualties. The terrorists’ weapon was stuck and they only managed to fire one bullet. The two terrorists fled the scene in a car.

ניסיון פיגוע בבקעה: מחבל פתח בירי לעבר סועדים במסעדה בצומת אלמוג ונמלט, לא היו נפגעים. למחבל היה מעצור בנשק והוא הספיק לירות כדור אחד. מתבצעות סריקות באזור אחר המחבל @ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/bLbTEhNcoM — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 28, 2023

The forces also arrested the leader of the local Hamas cell Shukri Amara, a resident of the camp, as well as the relatives of the two men who fired on the restaurant.

Al-Quds reported Monday morning that the IDF launched a campaign of arrests in separate areas of Judea and Samaria at dawn Monday. According to the PA’s prisoners’ authority, the forces arrested Rajaa Ali Karsou from the Balata refugee camp, and Amjad Qouzah from Shechem. Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Rimawi, from Beit Rima, west of Ramallah, and Ibrahim Majdi Hammad from Silwad, east of Ramallah, were arrested. Mustafa Jamal Al-Badan from Tuqu, east of Bethlehem, was arrested, as were Qassam Mahameed from Deir Abu Da’if near Jenin, and Ahmed Wereidat from Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron.