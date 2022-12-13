Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

An IDF operation in the heart of Shechem to capture the terrorists who murdered Givati special force fighter Sargeant Ido Baruch has failed, Army Radio reported Tuesday morning. Sergeant Baruch was killed in a shooting attack in Shavei Shomron last October.

According to the report, IDF fighters raided the house where the terrorists were supposed to be, based on intelligence information, but they managed to escape, and the operation failed.

Afterward, the fighters exchanged fire with armed Arabs and left the Kasbah empty-handed. Efforts to capture the terrorists are still ongoing.

A terrorist arrived in a fast-moving vehicle on October 11 and fired an automatic weapon from a short distance at a military post where soldiers of the Givat elite force were standing. The force did not return fire. The terrorist’s bullet penetrated Sergeant Baruch’s shoulder and crossed his chest laterally, resulting in internal bleeding that caused his death.

Following the attack, security forces entered several nearby villages, began searches, and set up roadblocks. The terrorist organization “Lions’ Den” claimed responsibility for the attack and called for days of rage in Judea and Samaria.