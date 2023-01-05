Photo Credit: Dall-E (AI)

A Palestinian Authority Arab village elder fabricated a story about Israeli livestock participating in spying activity, which the official Palestinian Authority daily news outlet Al-Hayat Al-Jadida then published as reality, according to a report by Palestinian Media Watch.

“On the neck of each cow, they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device on it, and sometimes cameras, in order to monitor every detail” in the village, the elder said.

Advertisement







The PA daily further claimed that a PA village elder spotted Israeli cows that are actually “recruited and trained” spies.

Rushd Morrar, a Khirbet Yanun village elder, told Al-Hayat Al-Jadida on Dec. 27, “These are recruited and trained cattle, as on the neck of each cow they hang a medallion with an eavesdropping and recording device on it, and sometimes cameras, in order to monitor every detail in Khirbet Yanun large and small.”

The Elder added that “settlers release herds of wild boars” to destroy PA Arab crops.