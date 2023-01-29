Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS
Ramallah

An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon.

According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.

Ramallah is within a part of Judea and Samaria designated by peace agreements as Area A, where the Palestinian Authority has both administrative and security jurisdiction. Israel prohibits its citizens from entering Area A.

Pesach Benson / TPS

