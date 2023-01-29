Photo Credit: Kobi Richter / TPS

An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon.

According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.

Ramallah is within a part of Judea and Samaria designated by peace agreements as Area A, where the Palestinian Authority has both administrative and security jurisdiction. Israel prohibits its citizens from entering Area A.