Nasser Abu Hmeid, who was imprisoned for terror attacks which killed seven Israelis, died of cancer on Tuesday morning, raising PA Arab accusations that Israeli prison authorities neglected his medical care.

Hmeid, 51, one of the original founders of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades died at the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center in Rishon LeTziyon.

He was convicted in 2002 of murdering seven Israelis and 12 other counts of attempted murder and other terror charges. Hmeid has been serving multiple life sentences. He was diagnosed with cancer in August.

Palestinian Authority Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission and other groups accused Israel of neglecting Hmeid’s treatment and allowing him to die. Fatah is calling for a general strike in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday in protest. The Israeli Prison Service dismissed the false accusations, saying Hmeid “received regular and close care from IPS medical staff and external professionals.”

In 1990, Israel convicted Hmeid of killing five Arabs accused of collaborating with Israel, but he was released after the 1993 signing of the Oslo accords.

Hmeid was one of the original founders of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a terror organization affiliated with the ruling Fatah party. The Brigades were responsible for numerous suicide bombings and shootings during the Second Intifada of 2000-2005.

The Brigades were funded by the late PLO leader Yasser Arafat and are designated as a terror organization by Israel, the U.S., the European Union, and other countries.

תיעוד של המחבל הרוצח נאצר נאג׳י אבו חמיד ימ"ש שמת הלילה בכלא מסרטן , משתתף בחילופי ירי עם כוחותינו לפני מעצרו pic.twitter.com/5xYXF6p8mb — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 20, 2022