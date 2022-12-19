Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Even as Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir and Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich are concluding negotiations to take over the mechanisms of law and order in green-line Israel and Judea and Samaria, one of Ben Gvir’s MKs, Limor Son Har-Melech, was on a bus in Samaria that was attacked by Arab terrorists Sunday night, a spokesperson for Otzma Yehudit told The Jewish Press.

ירי לעבר אוטובוס של גרעין שאנור שחזר מהדלקת נר ראשון בין שאנור למבוא דותן נגרם נזק א.נ pic.twitter.com/iYlHPlyA8O — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 18, 2022

The terrorists fired on the full bus which was on its way back from a Chanukah candle-lighting ceremony in an area between Sa-Nur and Mevo Dotan. The bus was hit by eight bullets but there were no casualties, thank God. One more Chanukah miracle.

The driver managed to stay calm, cool and collected under fire, and drove them to safety.

Breaking: Shocking scenes from Israel as Hanukkah begins. Arab terrorists shot multiple times at an Israeli bus (which had an MK on board) Even in Israel, the Jewish homeland, after thousands of years of persecution we are still being hunted. pic.twitter.com/69TJCErlvL — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) December 18, 2022

Sa-Nur was a Jewish settlement in northern Samaria, under the jurisdiction of the Shomron Regional Council, until the 2005 expulsion of Jews from Gaza and northern Samaria. Before the exile Sa-Nur was home to 43 families.

נס חנוכה !! פיגוע הירי בצפון השומרון 8 קליעים פגעו באוטובוס, בנס נסיון הרצח הסתיים ללא נפגעים. קרדיט צילום : גרעין שא-נור pic.twitter.com/swTI112zdG

Limor Son Har-Melech, 43, was elected to the Knesset on the Otzma Yehudit list in November. She has been active in the movement to revoke the Disengagement Law that cut off settlements such as Homesh and Sa-Nur but, unlike the Gaza expulsion, did not deposit the cleared land in Arab hands. Over the past 17 years, Jews have been banned from this area, and every attempt to return was frustrated, often violently, by Israeli security forces.

Limor and her husband were residents of Kdumim, near Homesh, before the expulsion. In 2003, she and her husband were attacked by terrorists. Her husband was murdered and she was seriously injured and was forced into an emergency birth.