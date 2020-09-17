Photo Credit: Flash 90

A Palestinian Authority (PA) court in Shechem (Nablus) imposed a $10,000 fine on a city resident, on Wednesday. The man bought and sold Israeli products, including products produced in the Judea and Samaria area.

Judge Qassem Diab ruled on the decision, in accordance with the boycott of Israeli products law enacted by the Palestinian Authority in 2010.

The Israeli goods found in the defendant’s warehouses were confiscated by the PA Customs Police.

The indictment was filed by the Attorney General’s representative, Amjad Sermiti.

The 2010 Law legislated by the PA under the leadership of then Prime Minister Salam Fayyad prohibits trade in Israeli products manufactured in Judea and Samaria.

The PA government spearheaded a campaign, covered widely in the media, to boycott Israeli goods, and Fayyad participated in a public event during which Israeli goods were destroyed.

Then Minister of the Economy Hassan Abu Libdeh embarked on a campaign aimed at convincing PA consumers to choose local products over Israeli goods and sent volunteers door-to-door to explain the importance of boycotting Israeli products.

In the summer of 2014, the boycott was broadened to include all Israeli goods, not only those manufactured in Judea and Samaria.