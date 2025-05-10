Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

Israeli security forces have eliminated the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s local Jenin branch.

Noor Beitawi, a PIJ commander wanted by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority Security Force, was killed Friday after he was spotted in a home in the city of Shechem.

IDF, Yamam and ISA (Shin Bet) forces encircled the residence and then eliminated the commander along with an additional operative, Hekmat Abdel-Nabi, when they refused to surrender for arrest.

Beitawi advanced significant terror activities and was involved in directing, funding, and executing terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces, while maintaining ties with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas abroad.

The terrorist was also responsible for transferring terror funds to Jenin and other villages in the area and recruited and armed local operatives for attacks against IDF soldiers.

In addition, Beitawi led the production and planting of explosives around Jenin.

