The Palestinian Authority is close to signing a deal to shutter its program compensating families of terrorists, instead launching a general social-welfare service, Politico reported on Friday.

The “martyr payments,” also called “pay for slay,” cost the Palestinian Authority “$300 million annually, at 8% of its budget,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and other members of Congress stated last July.

“There’s been a great deal of work on this behind the scenes, and the progress is encouraging,” a senior Biden administration official told Politico.

“Another administration official confirmed changes to the system were expected soon,” Politico added. “That said, as with all things involving Israel and the Palestinians, new roadblocks could emerge.”

Closing the “Pay for Slay” program would be very unpopular on the PA street. Most likely, the same payments would be openly hidden inside the social welfare service program as part of attempt to whitewash the Palestinian Authority to let them participate in the Gaza takeover and management for “the day after.”

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.