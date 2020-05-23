Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority sources told Israeli Hebrew-language investigative reporter Gal Berger from the Kan public broadcasting news channel Saturday night the PA is willing to dial back its vow to eliminate security coordination with Israel.

הפסקת התיאום הביטחוני-אזרחי | מקורות פלסטיניים לכאן חדשות: אם יגיע מסר חשאי מישראל שסיפוח לא על הפרק – התיאום יחזור. הדיווח של @galberger #חדשותהשבת pic.twitter.com/RnItabLDIX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 23, 2020

According to the report, the sources claimed the PA will resume it security coordination with Israel if a “secret message” is received that sovereignty will not be extended to her Jewish communities in Area C – in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

One of the major reasons the current government was elected by the citizens of Israel after a months-long process was precisely in order to end the years-long uncertain status of the Jewish communities that exist in the territories.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday in a speech the entity would no longer honor its agreements with the United States and Israel, including those on security cooperation.

Palestine Liberation Organization secretary general Saeb Erekat said Thursday in a video call with reporters that security cooperation with the CIA had ceased as well.

“Security cooperation with the United States is no more. Security coordination with Israel is no more,” Erekat declared.

“We are going to maintain public order and the rule of law, alone.”

