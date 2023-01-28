Photo Credit: Courtesy

The “Forum for the Struggle for Every Dunam” recently acquired official documents from the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Local Authorities. They showed construction plans for dozens of units on Mount Ebal in Samaria near the historic Altar of Joshua.

Following the news that the P.A. is actively marketing the parcels at the site, Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan is now demanding action.

“This is the ultimate chutzpah. It’s absolutely brazen. I call on the government to intervene to halt this disgrace immediately,” said Dagan, reported Arutz 7.

“Joshua’s Altar is a site with historical significance, one of the sole remains dating all the way back to the period when the Children of Israel first settled the Land,” he said.

Dagan added, “This crime is not to be blamed on the murderous Palestinian Authority, whose intentions are known, but rather on the Israeli government and every official who could be stopping it and isn’t.”

The Palestinian Authority has been actively trying to destroy and erase all trace of Jews from the ancient archaeological sites in areas under their control.