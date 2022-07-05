Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Religious Zionism Chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich on Tuesday morning tweeted a startling message: “Please stop everything and say a chapter of Psalms. There’s a dramatic event of saving lives that’s rolling right now and needs prayers. I can’t elaborate. I will update later, God willing. Just say a chapter of Psalms to save Jewish lives.”

Smotrich followed with: “I did not mean to stress anyone. It’s not a terrorist attack, God forbid. But it is an event of saving lives that requires prayers. Don’t be curious, just say a chapter of Psalms.”

And then, four minutes later, Smotrich tweeted: “Update: In the last few minutes, the IDF rescued a mother and her son from an Arab village in Samaria. This was a long and complex operation that got complicated, and thank God, ended well. The woman and her son had literally been taken prisoner and abducted in the Arab village, they were severely abused and their lives were in danger due to a race between the IDF and the PA security forces over who got to them first. Thank you to all who are carrying out this sacred labor.”

We’ll keep you posted.

מעדכן: בדקות האחרונות חולצו על ידי צה”ל אם ובנה מכפר ערבי בשומרון. מדובר במבצע ארוך ומורכב שהסתבך, וב”ה נגמר בטוב. האשה ובנה היו שבויים וחטופים פשוטו כמשמעו בכפר הערבי, עברו מסכת התעללות קשה וחייהם היו בסכנה בשל מירוץ בין צה”ל לשו”פים מי מגיע אליהם ראשון. תודה לכל העוסקים במלאכה. https://t.co/lD7Rgf5fqO — בצלאל סמוטריץ’ (@bezalelsm) July 5, 2022