Photo Credit: Arab social networks

It was a busy night in Judea and Samaria. IDF forces operated overnight Thursday in the Balata camp in the city of Shechem to counter terrorism and arrest terrorists, during which two armed terrorists were eliminated in a drone airstrike. One of them, Wael Mishah, was released from prison in Israel as part of the deal with Hamas last November.

ارتقاء المُجاهد والشبل المُحرر في صفقة التبادل وائل مشه إثر قصـ.ـف الاحتلال لمخيم بلاطة شوق نابلس. pic.twitter.com/BJZPqeCXBi — فريق التثقف والاشتباك (@tathaqaf50) August 15, 2024

Advertisement





Terrorists who noticed the activity of the forces in Balata opened fire at them and threw explosives. The IDF stated that the forces returned fire and detected a hit. Afterward, an Air Force aircraft attacked and eliminated the two armed terrorists.

The IDF spokesperson announced: “IDF forces acted tonight to counter terrorism in Shechem in the Samaria Division area. During the operation, terrorists shot and threw explosives at the forces. The forces responded by firing and hits were detected. In addition, an Air Force aircraft attacked and killed two armed men who endangered the forces operating in the area. At the same time, IDF and Border Guard forces tonight secured the entry of worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem.

Thousands of Jews from all over Israel came during the night to pray at Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem, among them the head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan, the Rav of Samaria Rabbi Eliakim Lebanon, MK Zvi Sukkot, and bereaved families including Rahami Balta, father of Neria Balta Hy”d, Shimon Rein father of Major Baniya Rein Hy”d, the brother of Elhanan Klein Hy”d who was killed in a shooting attack at the beginning of the war when he was on his way to his home in Enev, Shlomit Zeiger the widow of Yitzhak Zeiger Hy”d from Shavey Shomron who was killed in a shooting attack a few months ago, Avraham Ilai Livnat the son of Ben Yosef Livnat Hy”d who was murdered at Jospeh’s Tomb on April 24, 2011, and family members of the wounded.

Wael Mishah, 18, was in security prison after he had “contacted an Islamic Jihad terrorist, received money from him to produce explosive charges, but in the end did not produce them.” He was considered a “safe” choice to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.

TERRORISTS ELIMINATED IN AIRSTRIKE IN JORDAN VALLEY

On Wednesday, IDF, Border Guard, Shin Bet, and IPS forces, after a 12-hour operation, completed an effort to counter terrorism in the area of ​​the villages of Tubas, Tamun, and Camp Faraa in the Jordan Valley. The forces included fighters from the Bikaa Brigade, the Kfir Brigade, the Duvdvan Unit, Unit 636, the Matilan (Ambushes, observations, interception, mobile warfare) unit, and the Masada Unit.

During the operation, an Air Force aircraft carried out several airstrikes in the villages of Tamun and Tubas, in which four armed terrorists were killed. The fighters eliminated a wanted senior terrorist and exchanged fire with other terrorists in the area. Hits were identified.

The fighters located five M-16 and Carlo-type weapons and confiscated weapons and additional charges found in the area.

As part of the operation, the fighters arrested three wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity who were transferred to the security forces for further treatment.

During the operation, a David-type military vehicle ran over an explosive charge, and two IDF fighters were moderately injured and two others lightly. The wounded were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families were informed.

Share this article on WhatsApp: