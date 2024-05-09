Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

The nation of Slovenia announced Tuesday that it plans to join Spain and the Bahamas in recognizing the Palestinian Authority as a sovereign nation.

According to the website of the Slovenian government, its diplomatic relations with Israel are “good and traditionally friendly, and have developed in a spirit of constructive cooperation” since the establishment of ties between the two nations on April 28, 1992.

However, Slovenia is also the only member of the European Union that joined the lawsuit by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, claiming that Israel is guilty of committing genocide in Gaza as it attempts to eliminate the terrorist organization that on October 7, 2023, invaded its territory, tortured and slaughtered more than 1,200 people and abducted another 253, dragging them into Gaza captivity.

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob and Spain’s Pedro Sanchez told reporters at a joint news briefing that both countries agree that the only way to end the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict is by recognizing the so-called “State of Palestine.”

The two leaders also said their countries must act to “alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza” amid the vicious war against Israel launched on October 7, 2023, by Gaza’s Iranian proxy, the Hamas terrorist organization.

“The most important thing is that we have addressed a whole series of questions – when, not if, but when is the best moment to recognize Palestine,” Golob told reporters.

He added that Slovenia will vote in favor of full membership for the nascent Palestinian Authority state in the United Nations Security Council.

Spain made a similar announcement last month, as did the Bahamas last week, joining Ireland, and Malta in taking the first steps towards legitimizing the terrorist entity as a sovereign nation.

Arab states and the European Union agreed at a meeting in Spain in November that the moribund “two-state solution” was the answer to the Palestinian Authority-Israeli conflict.

Of the 193 member states of the United Nations, 139 have already recognized the Palestinian Authority as a sovereign nation in direct opposition to the internationally-recognized 1993 Oslo Accords, which mandated that a final status agreement be reached through direct negotiations between the two parties. The Palestinian Authority has consistently worked to evade the mandates of the Oslo Accords its leadership signed, using the United Nations as a strategic means of doing so.