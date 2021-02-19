Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Amanda Lucidon
Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Mbasogo on Friday. Mbasogo who informed Netanyahu that he would be transferring Equatorial Guinea’s embassy to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has welcomed the trend in which countries are transferring their embassies to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Netanyahu noted that Israel is continuing to deepen its cooperation with African countries and said that Israel is returning to Africa and Africa is returning to Israel in a big way.

Equatorial Guinea President Mbasogo responded that all of Africa is welcoming Israel with open arms.

