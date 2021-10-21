Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Clemson
Front side of an American Express Centurion Card, February 2008

American Express credit services systems are reported down in multiple locations around the United States, and possibly worldwide.

The reported outage began at approximately 1 pm ET.

Advertisement

Customers reported via Twitter on Thursday that AMEX credit cards were declined at points of purchase, online, and that it was impossible to get through to AMEX Customer Service by phone.

AMEX gift cards were reportedly also affected.

Nearly 3,000 (2,736) customers were affected, according to the Downdector website, which reported that outages in the United States were primarily in New York and Chicago.

Outages were also reported in the UK, and possibly in Canada as well.

American Express suffered similar problems about a week ago, and this past August as well.

There was no immediate word on what was causing the disruption, and the company has not offered any explanation or comment thus far.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBennett to Meet Putin on Friday for Quick Meeting in Sochi
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...