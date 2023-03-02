Photo Credit: David Michael Cohen / TPS

(Philippines News Agency PNA) The Philippine Navy (PN)’s capability to build its own warships, particularly the small, fast-attack interdictor craft missile (FAIC-M), got a boost after Israel Shipyards Ltd. transferred the documents and keys of a newly-refurbished shipyard to the Navy’s possession on Wednesday.

Navy spokesperson Capt. Benjo Negranza, in a statement Wednesday night, said the upgraded shipyard is located at Naval Station Pascual Ledesma in Cavite City.

The turnover was presided over by Naval Sea Systems Command head Commodore Mac Raul Racacho.

Negranza said the documents and keys were transferred by Israel Shipyards Ltd. marketing director Noam Katsav as part of the FAIC-M acquisition project. They were received by the head of the PN’s naval shipyard for initial operation and sustainment, Navy Capt. Nestor Galindo.

The Navy’s FAIC-Ms are also known as the Acero-class patrol boats.

The acquisition of these FAIC-Ms is among the 2019 projects approved by former President Rodrigo Duterte under the Horizon 2 List of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.

Earlier, PN chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. said the Navy is planning to acquire at least 15 more Israel-made Shaldag Mark V missile boats, which are the basis of its Acero-class patrol gunboats.

He said the additional Acero-class gunboats would help them to meet their requirements in “patrolling the seas of the country.”