Photo Credit: Wikimedia / 대한민국 대통령실

The 300-member South Korean Parliament voted in an emergency session at 1 am Wednesday to block a declaration of emergency martial law earlier in the evening by South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, the official South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported. Yoon said “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces” from the nation’s opposition were paralyzing the government.

“It is still too early to assess the consequences of the decision,” Israel Foreign Ministry told Israelis in the country in a statement Tuesday night. “For now, until things become clearer, we recommend that you stay at home or in the places where you are staying and follow the media updates.

Advertisement





“All those Israelis planning to travel to Korea at this time are advised to consider the necessity of visiting the country,” the ministry added.

“In case of emergency, call the embassy’s emergency line: +82 32-108-500 or the Foreign Ministry’s Situation Room at +97225303155.”

The Israeli Embassy in South Korea also urged Israelis in the country to avoid public places in light of the events, but as of Tuesday night no travel alert was formally issued by the National Security Council.

There have been some limited activities by anti-Israel elements in the country.

DISGUSTING: A South Korean protesting outside of the Israeli embassy in Seoul holds a sign “Bring back Hitler, the ultimate problem solver.” Nazi ideology was defeated once and will easily be defeated again. pic.twitter.com/xMDR820Fnp — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 2, 2024

The surprise declaration came after the opposition Democratic Party (DP) “railroaded a downsized budget bill” in the parliament’s budget committee and submitted a motion to impeach a state auditor and chief prosecutor. There have been 22 attempts by the opposition to impeach various government officials since 2022, creating numerous roadblocks for the government, Yonhap reported.

“The National Assembly has become a haven for criminals, paralyzing the judicial and administrative systems and attempting to overthrow the free democratic system through legislative dictatorship,” Yoon said.

This is the first time since 1979 emergency martial law has been declared in South Korea.

Following Yoon’s proclamation, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who was named leader of martial law command, announced a decree banning all political activities, including protests and activities by political parties.

But shortly after, 190 liberal parliament lawmakers voted to void Yoon’s proclamation, with National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declaring it “invalid.”

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the liberal Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the 300-seat parliament, said the party’s lawmakers would remain in the Assembly’s main hall until Yoon officially lifted his declaration.

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told reporters that Washington was watching events in South Korea with “grave concern” and had “every hope and expectation that any political disputes would be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: