President Joe Biden explained Wednesday night in a national address to the American people why he decided last weekend to abandon his campaign for reelection.



The 81-year-old president delivered his remarks from the Oval Office.

It was one of the most poignant speeches this writer has ever heard, remarks from a man in his autumn years forced by some of his closest friends and allies to confront the march of time even as he fought to stay the course despite health challenges and a changing world.

Biden’s remarks made it clear that this decision was not one reached independently, but rather the result of endless pressure from political colleagues he had valued and trusted for decades.

Some might call it a betrayal; others might claim it was an effort to save an aging leader from the embarrassment of the possibility of defeat, and the preservation of Biden’s presidential legacy.

Regardless, last weekend the president told his aides he remained deeply committed to running for reelection. Just a few hours later, however, Biden finally capitulated to intense pressure from fellow Democrats urging him to end his campaign, even as he was fighting to recover from a second round of the COVID-19 virus.

Biden’s bombshell announcement that he was abandoning his run for a second term was swiftly followed by his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place as the party’s presidential nominee.

Rather than try to paraphrase his remarks, here is the full transcript of the president’s remarks.

“My fellow Americans, I’m speaking to you tonight from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. In this sacred space, I’m surrounded by portraits of extraordinary American presidents. Thomas Jefferson wrote the immortal words that guide this nation. George Washington, who showed us presidents are not kings. Abraham Lincoln, who implored us to reject malice. Franklin Roosevelt, who inspired us to reject fear.

I revere this office, but I love my country more.

It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it’s more important than any title.

I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people, but this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It’s about you, your families, your futures. It’s about we the people, and we can never forget that. And I never have.

I’ve made it clear that I believe America is at an inflection point, one of those rare moments in history when the decisions we make now will determine our fate of our nation and the world for decades to come.

America is going to have to choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division. We have to decide, do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy? In this moment, we can see those we disagree with not as enemies, but as fellow Americans. Can we do that? Does character in public life still matter?

I believe you know the answer to these questions because I know you, the American people, and I know this, we are a great nation because we are a good people.

When you elected me to this office, I promised to always level with you, to tell you the truth. And the truth, the sacred cause of this country, is larger than any one of us, and those of us who cherish that cause cherish it so much, a cause of American democracy itself must unite to protect it.

You know, in recent weeks it’s become clear to me that I needed to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America’s future all merited a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy, and that includes personal ambition.

So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That’s the best way to unite our nation.

I know there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices, and that time and place is now.”

