Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday as the Democratic party’s nominee for president in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Biden, 81, swiftly posted the statement on the X social media platform within minutes after announcing that he has decided not to seek reelection.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he added.

Biden has been recuperating from COVID-19 after being diagnosed last week with the virus. He is being treated by White House presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who wrote in an update Sunday that the president had received eight doses of the anti-viral Paxlovid, and that all of his vital signs were normal.

The president is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will also meet with Vice President Kamala Harris before addressing a joint session of Congress on Wednesday at 2 pm ET, his fourth such address to American lawmakers.

