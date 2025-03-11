Photo Credit: Courtesy, Alex Ryvchin / Executive Council of Australian Jewry.

Australian police announced Tuesday they have arrested 14 members of an organized crime ring in connection with a series of antisemitic incidents.

The eastern Australian city of Sydney in particular has seen multiple antisemitic incidents, including graffiti slathered on synagogues, buildings firebombed and cars torched in Jewish neighborhoods.

In one incident, explosives were discovered in an abandoned caravan together with a “hit list” of Jewish targets.

However, all that being said, apparently the perpetrators carried out the high-profile incidents to gain favor with their bosses, according to New South Wales Police deputy commissioner David Hudson.

“It was about causing chaos within the community, causing threat, causing angst, diverting police resources away from their day jobs to have them focus on matters that would allow them to get up to, engage in other criminal activity,” Hudson told reporters at a presser reported by AFP following a series of raids Monday evening.

“None of the individuals we have arrested… have displayed any form of antisemitic ideology,” he added. “I think these organized crime figures have taken an opportunity to play off the vulnerability of the Jewish community.”

The thugs were slapped with 65 charges, including arson, participation in a “criminal group,” and destroying property.

