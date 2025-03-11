Photo Credit: Arlington National Cemetery / Flickr

In a bombshell announcement, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement Tuesday afternoon revealing Israel has begun talks with Lebanon over the location of the border.

As a goodwill gesture, Israel agreed to release five Lebanese nationals being held in the Jewish State.

The transfer of the five detainees was carried out late in the day on Tuesday via the Rosh Hanikra crossing.

The Trump administration has been mediating between “Israel” and Lebanon for several weeks, according to a US official who spoke with Axios.

“A quadrilateral meeting was held today in Naqoura, Lebanon, with the participation of IDF representatives, and representatives from the United States, France, and Lebanon,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in its statement.

In addition to border negotiations, Jerusalem and Beirut agreed to hold talks on southern Lebanon and on Lebanese nationals being held by Israel.

“During the meeting, it was agreed to establish three joint working groups aimed at stabilizing the region and to focus on the following issues: the five points over which Israel controls southern Lebanon, discussions on the Blue Line and points that remain in dispute, and the issue of Lebanese detainees held by Israel,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“In coordination with the United States and as a gesture to the new Lebanese president, Israel agreed to release five Lebanese detainees.”

No details were released about the identity of the five Lebanese nationals to be released, and it is not known whether they are members of the Hezbollah terrorist organization supported by Iran.

Israel Defense Forces have remained deployed in five key positions in southern Lebanon for the protection of residents in northern Israel, close to the border.

