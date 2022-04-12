Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Chinese Embassy in Israel distributed thermal cups containing eavesdropping devices, as gifts to various Israeli government ministries and ministers, according to a report by Moriah Asraf on Galei Tzahal.

The gift box included chocolates and thermal cups that contained a suspicious electronic component. Gifts from foreign sources and China in particular are routinely examined for spying devices.

Security officials said, “The issue under investigation.”

Following the incident, security officials immediately collected the cups from all the other government ministries for further inspection. The various ministries, including the Prime Minister’s Office, have been instructed to be more strict in following procedures, and any gift originating from a foreign mission requires security clearance.

Three sources in the ministers’ offices confirmed reports that suspicious devices were found in the cups sent as a gift from the Chinese embassy.

The Chinese sent messages to the various offices to get the devices in:

“Sir,I want to ask my colleague to send you Passover gift.can you send me your office address please?Thank you!”

and

“Hi ______ I am on my vacation in Chine.On 12th April, next Tuesday,My colleague will deliver the Passover gift for you and the Minister at your Ministry entrance.Can you please ask someone to receive? Can you please give me his or her name and mobile phone number? Thank you”

Beware of Chinese bearing gifts.

