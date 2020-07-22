Photo Credit: Kremlin.ru

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday expressed China’s support for the “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he said had always been the core issue in the Middle East.

Speaking via telephone with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, the Chinese leader said the Palestinian issue concerned regional peace and stability, international fairness and justice, as well as human conscience and credibility. China’s position on the issue, said Xi, was consistent and clear: It firmly supports Palestinians’ just demands, and all efforts conducive to resolving the conflict.

The “two-state solution” is the right approach to the problem, he said, adding that China is prepared to continue to contribute to a “comprehensive, fair and lasting settlement” of the conflict, according to the report.

The Chinese and Palestinians have been friends and good partners, affirmed Xi, and support each other’s core interests.

For his part, Abbas thanked China for its support during the COVID-19 outbreak and for its efforts with regard to Palestinian issues, calling China the most reliable friend of the Palestinian people, according to the report.

The Palestinians support China’s position on Hong Kong and other Chinese core interests, and expect China to play a greater role in the Palestinian issue, said Abbas.