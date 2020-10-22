Photo Credit: upyernoz via Flickr

Estonia has banned entry to members of the Iranian proxy terror group, Hezbollah, both its political arm and its military wing, according to a report Thursday by the European Jewish Congress.

“Hezbollah poses a significant threat to international security – and thus to Estonia’s security.” By imposing a sanction, we support the approach of the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and our other partners that Hezbollah uses terrorist means and is a security threat to many countries, “said Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

Today the @EstonianGovt decided to impose sanctions in response to terrorist acts of #Hezbollah. An entry ban applies to Hezbollah affiliates – belonging either to Hezbollah's political or military wing – whose activity supports terrorism. pic.twitter.com/UC10b9Ynzu — Estonian MFA ?? (@MFAestonia) October 22, 2020

Reinsalu said the entry ban was imposed on Hezbollah members for whom there are data or there are reasonable grounds to believe that their activities support terrorism and therefore endanger international or Estonian security.

“Activities in support of terrorism were defined to include committing, attempting, participating in or aiding and abetting terrorist acts.

“The specific persons to whom the sanction applies will be named by directive of the Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs,” he said.