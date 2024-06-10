Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel’s Foreign Ministry Israel Katz says it doesn’t pay to support murderous Hamas terrorists and rapists.

Katz made the remark in a post on the X social media platform in reference to the defeat of Spain’s government coalition in the European Parliament elections this weekend.

Under Sanchez, Spain recognized a Palestinian Authority state and joined South Africa in its “genocide” case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

“The Spanish people have punished” Pedro Sanchez and Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz coalition with a resounding defeat in the elections, Katz wrote.

“It turns out that embracing Hamas murderers and rapists doesn’t pay off.”

Spain’s center-right People’s Party won 22 out of 61 seats the country was allotted in the European Parliament elections on Sunday, as compared to just 20 seats won by the Socialists led by Sanchez.

Spanish diplomats in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv have refused to move to the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah, expressing concerns about “quality of life and security,” according to Spanish media.

Katz sent a letter two weeks ago to Spanish authorities banning the country’s consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinian Authority citizens following Madrid’s recognition of a Palestinian state last month, together with Norway and Ireland.

“It is absurd to recognize Palestine and not open an embassy that certifies it,” Spanish foreign ministry sources were quoted as saying last week in an article by OKDiario. But the foreign ministry added that it will be “too costly” for Madrid to send diplomats from Spain or pull them from other embassies to staff a new embassy in Ramallah.