Photo Credit: Presidential Office of Russia / Wikimedia

At least two people are dead after two Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a member of NATO.

The missiles struck an area where grain was drying in the Polish town of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, according to Polish media.

Advertisement



The attack came as Russia continued to pound away at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, firing some 100 missiles at the country — its biggest barrage of missiles to date. The attacks have caused widespread blackouts.

Neighboring Moldava has also been affected by the attacks, reporting massive power outages after Russian missile strikes knocked out a key power line, according to ABC News.

Top officials in Poland were holding an emergency meeting of the National Security Bureau, convened by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss what a government spokesperson called the “crisis situation,” a US official said.

Poland’s National Security Bureau consists of heads of defense, interior, justice and foreign affairs ministries as well as coordinator of intelligence services, and is a body that prepares and coordinates decisions on national security and defense, Reuters reported.

The nation of Estonia issued a statement saying, “Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland.”

Latvia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Artis Pabriks likewise said in a statement posted on Twitter, “My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms. Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.”

In the United States, a Pentagon spokesperson also warned, “We have been crystal clear that we will defend every inch of NATO territory.”

This is a developing story.