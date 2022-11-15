Photo Credit: Esin Ustun / Eminonu
The Night Market in Istanbul.

A car explosion sent flames shooting into the sky Tuesday night in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Advertisement

After the first car exploded, two other cars became engulfed in flames as well, according to local sources.

The explosion took place in the Fatih district, where most of the city’s cultural and historic sites are located. It came barely 48 hours after a major terrorist attack in the city’s iconic Taksim Square.

Six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded in that bombing. A female Syrian refugee was arrested in connection with the attack.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePoland Verifying NATO’s Article IV Requirements After 2 Die in Russian Missile Strike
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...