Photo Credit: Esin Ustun / Eminonu

A car explosion sent flames shooting into the sky Tuesday night in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Breaking News: Car explosion in Istanbul, Turkey pic.twitter.com/InESCyCEhs — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) November 15, 2022

After the first car exploded, two other cars became engulfed in flames as well, according to local sources.

The explosion took place in the Fatih district, where most of the city’s cultural and historic sites are located. It came barely 48 hours after a major terrorist attack in the city’s iconic Taksim Square.

Six people were killed and at least 81 others were wounded in that bombing. A female Syrian refugee was arrested in connection with the attack.