Photo Credit: Yoav Ari Dudkevitch / POOL
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, February 27, 2022.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett continued his “shuttle diplomacy” via telephone on Tuesday with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The conversations took place as negotiations between the two sides were continuing in Belarus.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s conversations were the fourth conducted by Bennett since his visit to Moscow last Saturday for talks on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I spoke with Naftali Bennett. I thanked Israel for its mediation efforts. We discussed ways to end the war and violence,” Zelensky tweeted following his conversation with the Israeli prime minister.

As of Tuesday, more than two million Ukrainians and residents had fled the battle zones into neighboring countries.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhere Am I: Up, Up and Away
Next articleShaked: Israel to Accept 5K Ukrainian Refugees, Deposit Requirement Ended
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...