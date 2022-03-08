Photo Credit: Yoav Ari Dudkevitch / POOL

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett continued his “shuttle diplomacy” via telephone on Tuesday with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The conversations took place as negotiations between the two sides were continuing in Belarus.

Advertisement



Tuesday’s conversations were the fourth conducted by Bennett since his visit to Moscow last Saturday for talks on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I spoke with Naftali Bennett. I thanked Israel for its mediation efforts. We discussed ways to end the war and violence,” Zelensky tweeted following his conversation with the Israeli prime minister.

As of Tuesday, more than two million Ukrainians and residents had fled the battle zones into neighboring countries.