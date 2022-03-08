Photo Credit: Flash 90

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Tuesday evening that Israel will agree to accept 5,000 Ukrainian refugees who are not eligible for the Law of Return, of which 3,000 have already arrived.

Ukrainian Jews seeking to immigrate to the Jewish State will receive Israeli citizenship.

Shaked also said in the same statement, that Israel will no longer require Ukrainian refugees arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport to provide a security deposit of NIS 10,000 ($3,028) to enter the country.

Instead, the arrivals from Ukraine will be required to sign a form pledging to leave Israel as soon as the state of emergency has ended in their home country.

Ukrainian citizens who wish to enter Israel will also have to submit an online application on the website of the Foreign Ministry and will have to present that approved form prior to boarding the flight to Israel.

The refugees will receive a temporary visa allowing them to remain in the Jewish State for a three-month period – and if the war in Ukraine has not yet ended, they will also be allowed to work in the Jewish State.

Israeli citizens can apply to host Ukrainian citizens: each applicant will be allowed to host a single nuclear family.

In addition, Shaked said those 20,000 Ukrainians who were already illegally residing in Israel prior to the start of the war will be allowed to remain.