Photo Credit: Embassy of Israel in Ukraine

Israel has sent 17 powerful generators to Ukraine to illuminate the darkness caused by Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in the country.

The Embassy of Israel, which is donating the generators, transferred the equipment to the Kherson district in southeastern Ukraine, which has been badly damaged in the war, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in a statement.

The generators will be used to provide electricity to the hospitals and water infrastructure in the area. They were provided by Mashav, the National Aid Agency of the State of Israel.

“The donation of the generators is part of the humanitarian effort of the State of Israel to Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February,” the foreign ministry said.

“In addition to generators, Israel has been helping Ukraine with food, emergency equipment and winter clothing, medicine, training and the Kochav Meir field hospital that operated in western Ukraine during March and April this year.”

Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky noted there is “special significance” to the donation of the generators during Hanukkah.

“We are helping to bring light back to the homes of the Ukrainians and helping the Ukrainian people in the difficult and dark hour,” Brodsky said.