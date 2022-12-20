Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson

A female Israel Police officer was injured Tuesday evening in a terror ramming attack near Be’er Sheva.

Two Arab terrorists rammed into the police officer with his vehicle after they were asked to pull over for a spot inspection on Route 60 near Carmit, between the Shokat Junction and the Meitar Crossing leading to the Palestinian Authority.

The victim was taken to Be’er Sheva’s Soroka Medical Center, where she was checked and treated in the Trauma Room.

“She was admitted for observation,” said hospital spokesperson Yasmin Amos. “Her condition is listed as mild to moderate.”

The attackers fled the scene after they rammed the vehicle into the police officer but were caught soon after.

“The offending vehicle was located, and two suspects were arrested for involvement in the incident,” said a spokesperson for Israel Police.

“The vehicle was located in the [Bedouin] town of Hura, and nearby were the two suspects, both of whom reside in the community,” police said.

“The suspects were arrested and taken for questioning.”