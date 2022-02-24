Photo Credit: Pixabay

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine late Wednesday night. The Ukrainians are describing it as a full-scale invasion.

Israel’s deputy ambassador Yoav Bistratsky said that many Israelis have been since contacting the embassy for help to leave Kyiv (Kiev). Israel has been trying to convince Israeli to leave Ukraine for the past week. Ukraine has closed its civilian airspace.

The Russians troops invaded from Crimea into Odessa and Kharkiv, and bombed Kyiv, according to a Kan 11 report. Ukraine has closed its civilian airspace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will be imposing martial law in response to the Russian invasion of the country, according to a report in Fox News.

There are reports of explosions in Kyiv, Odessa and Marupol.

Ukraine’s foreign minister has been warning its citizens in Russia to get out.

Russia announced on the radio that one of its goals is to demilitarize Ukraine.

The White House released a statement holding Russia accountable for the invasion.

This is a ongoing report.

Jewish Press News Desk
