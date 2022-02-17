Photo Credit: RT / YouTube screengrab

Russia has added another 7,000 troops to the more than 150,000 forces already in place along the border with Ukraine.

The move comes in direct contradiction to claims by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that forces were being withdrawn in the wake of a military drill with Belarus.

Russia Expels US Diplomat, Ukraine Reprimands Israeli Envoy

Russia on Thursday expelled deputy US Ambassador Bartle Gorman from the country, the RIA news agency reported, quoting the US Embassy in Moscow. Washington will “respond” to the move, the embassy said.

No reason was given for the expulsion.

Shortly after the announcement of Gorman’s expulsion, and the same day Russia submitted its response to Western security proposals, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website became “unavailable,” Reuters reported.

In a separate move, Ukraine has rebuked Israel’s Ambassdor Michael Brodsky in Kiev.

The reprimand came after following a request to Moscow from Israel’s Foreign Ministry director-general Alon Ushpiz asking for Russian assistance in the evacuation of Israelis from the war zone in the event of an invasion of Ukraine.

Ushpiz spoke with deputy Foreign Minister Michael Bogdanov, Russia’s to the Middle East, telling Bogdanov that Israel is committed to the security of Israelis living in Ukraine and asked for help in rescuing them in the event of war.

Russia Claims Will Be ‘Forced to Respond’

Russia warned Thursday in a Telegram post after giving its official response to the proposed US and NATO solutions to its security demands that it will be “forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures.”

The threat was posted on Thursday, the same day Russia expelled America’s second-highest diplomat in the country, Deputy US Ambassador Bartle Gorman.

The warning came in response to what Russia said was the lack of a “constructive response” to the draft treaty prepared by Moscow on its demand for security guarantees from the US and NATO.

“We state that the American side did not give a constructive response to the basic elements of the draft treaty with the United States prepared by the Russian side on security guarantees,” a translation of the post on the Opoyicentral website read.

“The package nature of Russian proposals was ignored, from which ‘convenient’ topics were deliberately chosen, which, in turn, were ‘twisted’ in the direction of creating advantages for the United States and its allies,” it said. “The growing military activity of the United States and NATO directly at Russian borders is alarming.”

The post concluded with an open threat.

“In the absence of the readiness of the American side to agree on firm, legally binding guarantees to ensure our security from the United States and its allies, Russia will be forced to respond, including through the implementation of military-technical measures,” it concluded.

Russia’s Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Kindergarten Shelled

There have already been some military interactions between the two sides.

“At about 9:00 am on February 17, Russian occupation troops fired on the village of Stanytsia Luhanska. One of the shells hit a kindergarten where children were at the time,” the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported. Two teachers were reportedly injured by the blasts, and local municipal infrastructure was damaged, along with a power outage caused by the attack that affected half the village.

As of 11 am Thursday (Feb. 17), “29 ceasefire violations” by Russian occupation troops were recorded, including 27 the JFO said were in violation of the Minsk Arms Agreement.”

Ukraine’s Alleged Ceasefire Violations

The RIA news agency, a Russian mouthpiece, reported that Ukrainian forces opened fire on rebels in Luhansk, allegedly using machine guns and grenades in the attack. Luhansk representatives said Ukraine’s military forces “grossly violated the ceasefire, using military weapons,” according to the Hebrew-language Maariv newspaper.

Russia’s Investigative Committee also claimed that mass graves of hundreds of Russian-speaking civilians were found in the Donbas region. Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out a genocide.

Russia Increases Forces, Field Hospital, Helicopters

“We continue to see forces, especially forces that would be in the vanguard of any renewed aggression against Ukraine, continuing to be at the border, to mass at the border,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, UK Defense Intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Sir Jim Hockenhull warned that Russia continued to add “armored vehicles, helicopters and a field hospital . . . towards Ukraine’s borders. Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine,” Hockenhull confirmed.

“We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops, with some arriving as recently as today,” a senior US official told reporters on a call Wednesday evening.

“Every indication we have now is they mean only to publicly offer to talk and make claims about de-escalation while privately mobilizing for war,” the official said, adding that the US is receiving indications that Russia could launch a false pretext to justify an invasion of Ukraine “at any moment.”